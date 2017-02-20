Robin Thicke Denied Visits After Son Refuses To See Him

According to a report, on Thursday, Paula Patton was supposed to hand over their son Julian to Robin Thicke for his weekly time with his father but the boy refused. Because of the weird behavior the police was called to investigate.

The singer was waiting for his son with the court appointed monitor at a Malibu park and claimed that the boy and his mother were more than an hour late at that point.

However, according to sources, Patton was just on time but Thicke violated the restraining order by being just feet away from her.

Furthermore, Julian didn’t want to go with Thicke and 911 was called, as is standard protocol in the couple’s custody agreement.

Thicke lost custody of his son and a judge restrained him from going too close to his former wife as well.

On January 19, Patton was granted custody of Julian after her mother called police when Thicke allegedly showed up and demanded to see his son.

Thicke is allowed to see Julian three times a week as long as a court appointed monitor is present as well.

According to court documents, Patton claiming that Thicke abused cocaine, cheated on her with multiple women, and hit their son so hard it “felt like hot lava.”

The Blurred Lines singer is currently under investigation for child abuse.

Patton mentioned in the court documents that Julian’s behavior changed when she asked him about his father’s spankings.

“He became very angry and tense….”

Thicke on the other hand denied hurting his son, saying: “On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage.”