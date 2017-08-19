Robin Thicke And Paula Patton End Their Long Vicious Custody Battle

It’s officially over. Robin Thicke and his ex, Paula Patton, have ended their custody battle over their son Julian. According to a report by TMZ, the couple will split time with their 7-year-old.

Julian will stay with Robin Mondays through Wednesday’s and with Patton, Wednesdays through Fridays.

The pair will share alternate weekends as well as his expenses which include things like his education for private school.

The court even decided on a vacation schedule for the 7-year-old boy.

As was previously noted by the media, the actress filed a restraining order against the singer in January after she alleged he was abusive to both her and their son.

Happy Fathers Day! Love you Julian. Love you Pops. A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

It was revealed not long ago that the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services investigated Thicke after he apparently spanked their son.

Fortunately, for the “Blurred Lines” singer, Thicke was cleared of all charges.

Pop culture fans will remember the pair made headlines in February after Patton’s “team” called the police on behalf of Julian.

Apparently, the police showed up to their house, and Julian and Patton were both gone.

A source close to Robin claimed the whole ordeal was merely a misunderstanding.

Patton’s housekeeper called the police alleging that Thicke had violated his restraining order.

A source said, “Thicke was merely waiting to get his son for the day, and it was his only time to see him. It was a shame that the police had to arrive; he just wanted to see his boy.”

In case you need a refresher, Patton filed for divorce back in 2014 after eight years of marriage due to irreconcilable differences. Although the pair was considered to be “high-school-sweethearts,” sources at the time of their separation claimed it was a “long-time-coming.”