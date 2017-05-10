Robin Roberts And Lara Spencer Cheer Michael Strahan On ‘GMA’ Firefighter Challenge

Anchor Michael Strahan was applauded by his Good Morning America colleagues – Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer – as he rushed in a mock burning building as part of Firefighters’ Day with New York’s finest – the members of the FDNY.

Strahan was accompanied by actor Denis Leary, known for his role as a firefighter on the FX show, Rescue Me, and is the co-founder of Leary Firefighters’ Foundation that supports the men and women who risk their lives to save people and pets from buildings and homes.

The former host of Live! With Kelly and Michael sported a firefighter uniform composed of ansi jacket, pants, and gear such as a helmet.

He also had a self-contained breathing apparatus, or SCBA, and entered the fake restaurant set ablaze for the exercise that occurs about eight times per year.

The ex-football defensive end alongside eight firefighters used a chainsaw to cut the door open and rushed in the smoke and flames with a hose and flashlights after a brief interview.

The dangerous drill took place at the training facility on Randall’s Island in New York.

FDNY Chief Frank Rosciano and Captain Brian Voos, who led Strahan and Palmer through the mock fire, shared: “We try not to think about what bad is going on there. We have jobs. We work as a team. We come together.We know everyone inside is panicking. We’re trying to get them out. We’re trying to fight the fire and go do our jobs. That’s why we train.”

A very excited Strahan stated after he emerged from the fire: “That was very intense, this is very dangerous, this is why these guys are bravest.”

Before the episode, Strahan shared his enthusiasm on social media by tweeting: “Let’s do this @denisleary @JessePalmerABC! It’s about to go down on @GMA right now!!”

He added: “Hanging with my man @denisleary on @GMA right now. Getting ready to put out a fire!! #WeCanBeHeroes #IFFD #FDNY.”

Check out a clip of Michael Strahan fighting with fire above.