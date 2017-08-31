Robin Givens Joins ‘Once Upon A Time’ As Tiana’s Mother

ABC’s Once Upon a Time is adding yet another new role this fall, and they’ve cast a familiar face to play her. Actress Robin Givens is set to join the show for the upcoming seventh season as Eudora, mother of Princess Tiana.

It was announced earlier this summer that Chicago Med star Mekia Cox will be joining Once Upon a Time next season as Tiana, the title character from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog.

The seventh season will be something of a reboot for the show, as cast members Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Rebecca Mader, Emilie de Ravin, and Jared Gilmore all left the show at the end of last season.

The new season will focus on returning cast members Lana Parrilla, Colin O’Donoghue, and Robert Carlyle, as well as an adult Henry, played by Andrew J. West, and his daughter Lucy, played by Alison Fernandez.

Givens currently stars in a recurring role on The CW series Riverdale as Josie’s mother and the mayor of Riverdale, Sierra McCoy.

Both shows film in Vancouver and Cox revealed in an interview that she’s actually already had a run-in with Givens prior to her casting on Once Upon a Time.

Cox gushed over Givens in the hotel elevator with an arm full of groceries, an event she reminded Givens of once she was cast.

A former model, Givens got her acting start on the ABC sitcom Head of the Class opposite WKRP in Cincinnati‘s Howard Hesseman.

It’s her off-screen life Givens is more known for, though, as her short but troubled marriage to boxer Mike Tyson dominated tabloids in the late 1980s.

Advertisement

The character of Tiana was created as the first African-American Disney princess in 2009’s The Princess and the Frog, loosely based on the classic fairytale “The Frog Prince.” Oprah Winfrey, who was a consultant on the film, voiced the role of Eudora in the film.