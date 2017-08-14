FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
robert pattinson leonardo dicaprio Tom Hardy daisy ridley elle fanning James Cameron cate blanchett kevin hart angelina jolie Alicia Vikander ryan reynolds Hailee Steinfeld liam hemsworth dakota johnson josh gad keanu reeves daniel craig tim miller amy schumer Henry Cavill michelle pfeiffer brie larson o.j. simpson
Home » Movies

Robert Pattinson Teases Return For A New ‘Twilight’ Film In Interview — ‘You Never Know’

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/14/2017
0
0


Robert Pattinson Teases Return For A New ‘Twilight’ Film In Interview — ‘You Never Know’Source: thebertshow.com

It’s entirely possible that we haven’t seen the last of Edward Cullen. In a new interview, Robert Pattinson teased his possible return as the handsome vampire in the Twilight.

Edward Cullen and Bella Swan lived happily ever after or at least that’s what their fans thought!

But if Robert Pattinson and Lionsgate decide, there will be another Twilight film.

 

It seems like the company is thinking about bringing the cast back together for at least one more movie.

‘There are a lot more stories to be told,’ said the studio, according to the Huffington Post.

People’s excitement over the idea came as a huge surprise to Robert, but if Twilight author Stephanie Meyer is down to revive the saga, so is he.

‘It did inspire me at the time,’ he told the publication. ‘And, really, it’s awesome.’

We must admit that we are a bit surprised that the English hunk is willing to step back into the spotlight.

Robert has been laying low ever since the final franchise, and he has been staying away from photographers and the whole Hollywoodian glitz.

You might think that he’d be turned off by the attention that Edward Cullen brings, but it’s the complete opposite.

‘It’s also like, you f*cking did it,’ he exclaimed with excitement. ‘It’s you! At the end of the day, the behind-the-scenes sh*t doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter.’

 

"You don't know how long I've waited for you." #Twilight

A post shared by Twilight Saga (@twilight) on

When he was asked if another movie will be on the way he answered ‘You never know.’

There are many hoops to jump through before we can start getting excited.

Stephanie needs to agree and so does the production studio. In fact, the ruggedly handsome movie star might be the last to know.

Advertisement

‘I do sort of live in my own world a lot of the time. I’ve basically, as far as I can tell, been really under the radar for years.’ Hopefully, that will change! We would really love to see Edward’s glistening porcelain skin again!

Post Views: 0

Read more about robert pattinson stephanie meyer twilight

Advertisement

You may also like
Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs Are ‘On A Break’; Does This Mean That The Wedding Is Off Forever?
08/12/2017
More ‘Twilight’ And ‘Hunger Games’ Movies Could Be On The Way
08/09/2017
Robert Pattinson And Katy Perry’s Friendship Fuels End Of FKA Twigs Relationship Rumors
08/08/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *