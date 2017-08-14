Robert Pattinson Teases Return For A New ‘Twilight’ Film In Interview — ‘You Never Know’

It’s entirely possible that we haven’t seen the last of Edward Cullen. In a new interview, Robert Pattinson teased his possible return as the handsome vampire in the Twilight.

Edward Cullen and Bella Swan lived happily ever after or at least that’s what their fans thought!

But if Robert Pattinson and Lionsgate decide, there will be another Twilight film.

It seems like the company is thinking about bringing the cast back together for at least one more movie.

‘There are a lot more stories to be told,’ said the studio, according to the Huffington Post.

People’s excitement over the idea came as a huge surprise to Robert, but if Twilight author Stephanie Meyer is down to revive the saga, so is he.

‘It did inspire me at the time,’ he told the publication. ‘And, really, it’s awesome.’

We must admit that we are a bit surprised that the English hunk is willing to step back into the spotlight.

Robert has been laying low ever since the final franchise, and he has been staying away from photographers and the whole Hollywoodian glitz.

You might think that he’d be turned off by the attention that Edward Cullen brings, but it’s the complete opposite.

‘It’s also like, you f*cking did it,’ he exclaimed with excitement. ‘It’s you! At the end of the day, the behind-the-scenes sh*t doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter.’

When he was asked if another movie will be on the way he answered ‘You never know.’

There are many hoops to jump through before we can start getting excited.

Stephanie needs to agree and so does the production studio. In fact, the ruggedly handsome movie star might be the last to know.

‘I do sort of live in my own world a lot of the time. I’ve basically, as far as I can tell, been really under the radar for years.’ Hopefully, that will change! We would really love to see Edward’s glistening porcelain skin again!