Robert Pattinson Speaks For The Time About Kristen Stewart And Donald Trump

Dylan Fisher Posted On 03/22/2017
Robert Pattinson Kristen Stewart Taylor LautnerCredit: Getty

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were once the biggest Hollywood couple, and their split angered fans, friends, and even Donald Trump.

In 2012, the stars of the “Twilight” films ended their three-year romance after Stewart was caught cheating with Rupert Sanders, who directed “Snow White and the Huntsman” in which she starred.

Some fans of Robsten flocked to blogs and social media to ask the British star to forgive Stewart and to take her back after she spoke to several publications where she apologized for hurting him.

She said at the time: “I jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him; I love him, I’m so sorry.”

Others begged Mr. Pattinson to stay as far away as possible from Stewart because once a cheater always a cheater.

Believe it or not, Trump, who was the host of “Celebrity Apprentice” and was running a billion-dollar real estate company, found time to tweet 11 times about Pattinson and Stewart’s failed romance.

In the fall of 2012, Mr. Trump wrote: “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!”

He later added: “Miss Universe 2012 Pageant will be airing live on @nbc & @Telemundo December 19th. Open invite stands for Robert Pattinson.”

Earlier this year, Stewart addressed Trump’s comments in her “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

She said: “Okay, so to be fair, I don’t think Donald Trump hated me. I think he’s in love with my boyfriend because he also tweeted this: ‘Miss Universe 2012 Pageant will be airing live on @nbc & @Telemundo december 19th. Open invite stands for Robert Pattinson.'”

Now, Pattinson is responding to Trump.

According to IBTIMES, Pattinson was promoting his new movie, “The Lost City of Z,” (the film will arrive in America in early April), in Germany and was asked for his thoughts on Trump calling his ex a dog.

He replied by: “I hope he has more interesting things to think about now.”

Pattinson’s fiancée, FKA twigs, must feel odd that he is still talking about Stewart.

Mercy
03/23/2017 at 3:30 am
Point of correction he talked about Trump not kstew the media must stop making up stories.


