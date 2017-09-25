FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
t.i. tamron hall joseline hernandez angelina jolie Bambi Benson corinne olympios khloe kardashian kailyn lowry mike shay kenya moore kim kardashian tamar braxton tiny Bambi bernice burgos blac chyna kirk frost Eniko Parrish kylie jenner barbara evans caitlyn jenner charlize theron kevin hart
Home » Entertainment

Robert Pattinson Looks Great In New Dior Homme Pictures Amid Kristen Stewart Rumors

Mel Walker Posted On 09/25/2017
3
2.1K Views
0


Robert Pattinson Kristen Stewart RumorsInstagram

Robert Pattinson has fans drooling over his latest Dior Homme pictures as rumors are swirling around that he has reconciled with his Twilight co-star, Kristen Stewart.

This week, the French fashion house debuted their latest ad campaign featuring Pattinson.

The elegant and sexy black and white pictures were shot in Paris, France by the flamboyant Karl Lagerfeld, the fashion designer and creative director of Chanel.

In most of the photos, the British heartthrob is wearing a black suit and white shirt sitting near a window with a bag near his feet.

The snapshots are part of Dior Homme’s Spring 2018 campaign that will be splashed in magazines and on billboards all over the world.

BEHIND THE SCENES WITH #KVASQUAD ROBERT PATTINSON | @Kris_Van_Assche's Spring 2018 collection, shot by Karl Lagerfeld.

A post shared by Dior Homme Official (@diorhomme) on

Fans loved the photos and shared comments such as, “He is so handsome. Forever love” and “Wow amazing shot.”

Meanwhile, it is being claimed that FKA Twigs and Pattinson have split and he has rekindled the flames of love with Stewart.

A source said: “They have started talking all the time since Rob ended his engagement with singer FKA Twigs. Robert and Kristen have become very close again. Rob’s pals would love to see them back together.”

BEHIND THE SCENES WITH #KVASQUAD ROBERT PATTINSON | @Kris_Van_Assche's Spring 2018 collection, shot by Karl Lagerfeld.

A post shared by Dior Homme Official (@diorhomme) on

The chatty insider went on to say: “But considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves… When I was dating Rob, the public were the enemy — and that is no way to live. It wasn’t this grand statement, ‘I was so confused! Now I’ve realized who I am!’ I have not been struggling. It just seemed important, and topical.”

The person also added: “Robert and Kristen are talking [on the phone] all the time. Robert and Kristen have become very close again. Rob’s pals would love to see them back together.”

Many commenters say that it might take time, but Pattinson and Stewart will get back together because they are made for each other.

Advertisement

It is a love story like no other, they say.

Post Views: 2,092

Read more about kristen stewart robert pattinson

Advertisement

You may also like
Did Miley Cyrus Write A Love Song About Leaving Stella Maxwell For Liam Hemsworth?
09/20/2017
Have Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs Finally Called It Quits? She Steps Out Without Her Engagement Ring
09/18/2017
FKA Twigs May Have Been A Rebound Chick Before Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart Get Back Together
09/10/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
3 Comments

Lisa
09/26/2017 at 11:11 pm
Reply

I think both Robert and Kristen look very spectacular together. Like everyone else”, l got caught up in the lovely story of the Twilight books and movies by Stephanie Meyer. She is a brilliant writer and made Edward and Bella come alive. I do hope Robert and Kristen can have a ” Forever” Love as Edward and Bella did!


Lisa
09/26/2017 at 11:03 pm
Reply

Robert and Kristen are lovely together! I got caught up in the Twilight movies l8ke everyone else- what a sensitive and wonderful love story. I don’t know ANY9NE who wouldn’t love to see them together and in love again. Whether it be on the movie screen or in real life !! Love them both !!


Janet Garrett
09/26/2017 at 6:18 am
Reply

Robert and Kristen is the couple we all want to see survive, whether they do are not is as always going to be up to them. Personally I would love it, but I only want the best for him as a fan, and Kristen was good for him no matter what she may or may not have done. We all have made mistakes in our twenties….and they are human just like us…Good Luck Rob and Kristen in whatever choices you make…..


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *