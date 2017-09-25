Robert Pattinson Looks Great In New Dior Homme Pictures Amid Kristen Stewart Rumors

Robert Pattinson has fans drooling over his latest Dior Homme pictures as rumors are swirling around that he has reconciled with his Twilight co-star, Kristen Stewart.

This week, the French fashion house debuted their latest ad campaign featuring Pattinson.

The elegant and sexy black and white pictures were shot in Paris, France by the flamboyant Karl Lagerfeld, the fashion designer and creative director of Chanel.

In most of the photos, the British heartthrob is wearing a black suit and white shirt sitting near a window with a bag near his feet.

The snapshots are part of Dior Homme’s Spring 2018 campaign that will be splashed in magazines and on billboards all over the world.

BEHIND THE SCENES WITH #KVASQUAD ROBERT PATTINSON | @Kris_Van_Assche's Spring 2018 collection, shot by Karl Lagerfeld. A post shared by Dior Homme Official (@diorhomme) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:07am PDT

Fans loved the photos and shared comments such as, “He is so handsome. Forever love” and “Wow amazing shot.”

Meanwhile, it is being claimed that FKA Twigs and Pattinson have split and he has rekindled the flames of love with Stewart.

A source said: “They have started talking all the time since Rob ended his engagement with singer FKA Twigs. Robert and Kristen have become very close again. Rob’s pals would love to see them back together.”

BEHIND THE SCENES WITH #KVASQUAD ROBERT PATTINSON | @Kris_Van_Assche's Spring 2018 collection, shot by Karl Lagerfeld. A post shared by Dior Homme Official (@diorhomme) on Sep 22, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

The chatty insider went on to say: “But considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves… When I was dating Rob, the public were the enemy — and that is no way to live. It wasn’t this grand statement, ‘I was so confused! Now I’ve realized who I am!’ I have not been struggling. It just seemed important, and topical.”

Discover the Dior Homme spring 2018 collection, designed by Kris Van Assche, Creative Director of Dior Homme, and embodied by the actor and House muse Robert Pattinson in the new campaign photographed by Karl Lagerfeld. #Dior #DiorHomme #RobertPattinson #KarlLagerfeld A post shared by P (@xstewheard) on Sep 24, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Many commenters say that it might take time, but Pattinson and Stewart will get back together because they are made for each other.

It is a love story like no other, they say.