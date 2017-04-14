Robert Pattinson Is Open To Working With Kristen Stewart On A New ‘Twilight’ Movie

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart might work together if he is called to make another “Twilight” movie.

That surprise announcement came from Mr. Pattinson himself. Should FKA Twigs, Pattinson’s fiancée be worried?

Just weeks after Pattinson defended Stewart against the harsh comments made by Donald Trump and complimented her on her shaved head; he is now talking about reuniting with the woman who cheated and embarrassed him in front of the entire planet.

All of this seems strange.

While promoting his new movie, “The Lost City of Z,” the actor sat down with Yahoo! Movies where he was asked about taking part in a potential reboot of “Twilight” and reprising the role of Edward Cullen which launched him to stardom.

To the journalist’s surprise, “The Bad Mother’s Handbook” actor said he would accept to star in the popular franchise again.

Mr. Pattinson said: “I’m always kind of curious…Anything where there’s a mass audience… I always like the idea of subverting people’s expectations.”

The “Maps to the Stars” actor went to explain for such a reboot to take place, best-selling author Stephenie Meyer and director Catherine Hardwicke would have to make “radical” changes.

The movie star shared: “There could be some radical way of doing it, which could be quite fun.. but will be difficult to make another film in the series because there’s no source material, but I am always curious.”

Not too long ago, Pattinson was praising his ex’s decision to shave her head.

A close source to the British actor said: “Rob absolutely loves Kristen’s new look. When they were dating, she used to run her fingers through the shaved side of his head that he had done for Cosmopolis and say she wanted to shave all her hair off one day. That was back in 2011. He thinks Kristen can pull off just about any look and still look cool and edgy. Needless to say, he’s a fan.”

Advertisement

Would you like to see Pattinson and Stewart back on the big screen together?