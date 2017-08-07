Robert Pattinson Is Not Dating Katy Perry; He Confirms Engagement To FKA Twigs

Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry sparked dating rumors when they were recently seen while they were getting cozy at dinner at a restaurant in the Sunset Tower Hotel. But, what was left out was the fact that they were dining with a few more people.

The fact that they chose to sit together in a corner made it appear like they were enjoying a romantic date.

Some sources that are close to the so-called new couple confirmed to Gossip Cop that Robert is not dating Katy.

According to these insiders, the two of them are very good friends, and they do have dinner occasionally; sometimes even his fiancee FKA Twigs joins them.

TMZ described the restaurant as a very romantic location, but Gossip Cop claimed that it is one of the restaurants in Los Angeles where people go to for business dinners.

The website also said that there had been rumors coming out that Pattinson started dating Katy Perry after her split from Orlando Bloom.

Robert rarely talks about his relationship with FKA Twigs, but he was caught off guard during an interview with Howard Stern last Tuesday.

The host mentioned FKA Twigs as Rob’s fiancée, and he replied, ‘Yeah, kind of.’

Robert told Stern that he had to learn some lessons about dating the hard way when he was still with Kristen Stewart.

He also claimed that now he is in a more secure spot when it comes to love.

‘It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world,’ he recalled.

‘You have to decide whether you want to let the crazy people in…To protect it you kind of think I want to create a big boundary [but] then it’s difficult for your relationship.’

Robert and FKA didn’t officially announce their engagement, but T-Pain confirmed that the two of them were already engaged during a recent interview with Vulture back in 2015. Katy Perry, on the other hand, is single at the moment and this gives her more time to hang out with her buddies, including Robert.