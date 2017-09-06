Robert Pattinson Is Almost Unrecognizable In Oneohtrix Point Never’s Creepy Video; Check It Out Now!

The music video for Oneohtrix Point Never’s collab with Iggy Pop ‘The Pure and the Damned’, has landed. The haunting visuals feature Robert Pattinson and computer-animated Iggy Pop.

The song will be the soundtrack for Robert’s new film ‘Good Time’. The movie’s helmers Safdie Brothers also directed this music video.

The grim visuals begin with CGI Iggy Pop standing shirtless outside a house in the middle of the woods, while he is singing the haunting piano ballad.

‘Everyday I think about untwisting and untangling these strings I’m in,’ he rhymes. ‘And to lead a pure life/ I look ahead at a clear sky/ Ain’t gonna get there/ But it’s a nice dream, it’s a nice dream.’

The animated Iggy Pop goes inside the house and sits on Rob’s bed. The actor gets up from his bed, and he is looking very agitated.

He is almost unrecognizable with his thick beard. Things take an eerie turn when Rob walks outside and wields a sword while he is approaching a beast that is feasting on another wounded animal.

The soundtrack for ‘Good Time’ has recently won the award for Best Soundtrack at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

The melancholy composition is flooded by synths that offer a fiery theme to accentuate the intense movie.

In ‘Good Time,’ Robert plays a New Yorker named Constantine Connie Nikas who tries to rescue his brother from prison.

The actor had previously told Jimmy Kimmel that his character ‘has this affinity with dogs. He thinks he is a dog in a previous life and he thinks he has control over animals and stuff.’

Last month, Rob sparked some concern after saying that he was asked to perform something inappropriate with a dog on the set of the indie movie.

He later made sure to set the record straight, and he claimed that he was just joking as saying, ‘We are all huge animal lovers and would obviously never do anything to harm an animal. Everyone involved in Good Time is amazingly professional and have come together to make a movie that I’m extremely proud of.’