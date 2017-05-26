Robert Pattinson Gets Support At The Cannes Film Festival From FKA Twigs; Check Out The Details!

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs are the loveliest couple at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. The 31-year-old actor and his fiancee were spotted leaving Hotel Mariott just before the premiere of Pattinson’s movie, Good Times, this Thursday.

Pattinson looked exquisite in a black elegant Dior Homme tuxedo, and his lady rocked a colorful chiffon dress and pink furry boots.

On the other hand,m the couple didn’t walk the carpet together but instead the sexy actor was very happy as he posed with his Good Times cast at the Palais des Festivals.

Earlier that day, the Map to the Stars stud looked just amazing in a blue Dior Homme suit at the movie’s photocall and press conference.

The actor chatted with the reporters and told them that because of the scruffy look he had for the movie he wasn’t recognized.

“I was so nervous about people finding out about the shoot, and then paparazzi were there, I mean it just destroys the whole illusion of it so kind of, what I was doing as a person was feeding into the character, where it’s basically you are trying to disappear, you’re trying to be a ghost in a crowd and stuff,” Pattinson stated.

He continued, saying that it was kind of interesting because even with the makeup and the look and all they have experimented with various things.

They did some pockmarks which have to be applied on your skin and no one will recognize you anymore.

He said that the whole movie was shot on the streets of New York and not even a single person took a picture as he was unrecognizable.

He then explained that he was shooting on the subway and despite the fact that the subway was full of people as it was also the rush house no one took a photo of him and he was left quite surprised because of this.

The latest news says that Robert Pattinson might be interested in appearing in a possible Twilight movie spin-off. Lionsgate studio boss Patrick Wachsberger got the fans excited back in 2016 when he said that there is an actual possibility for more movies to be made. We’ll just have to wait and see what the future brings.