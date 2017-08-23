FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
robert pattinson Patty Jenkins ryan reynolds leonardo dicaprio Tom Hardy daisy ridley elle fanning James Cameron cate blanchett kevin hart angelina jolie Alicia Vikander Hailee Steinfeld liam hemsworth dakota johnson josh gad keanu reeves daniel craig tim miller amy schumer Henry Cavill michelle pfeiffer brie larson
Home » Movies

Robert Pattinson Gets Cozy With Co-Star Mia Goth In Germany; Where Is FKA Twigs? Is Their Relationship Really Over?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/23/2017
0
406 Views
0


Robert Pattinson Gets Cozy With Co-Star Mia Goth In Germany; Where Is FKA Twigs Is Their Relationship Really OverSource: bet.com

Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth are working on a new movie together in Germany, but it looks like they may be getting close off set as well. But what’s up with FKA Twigs? Are things over for good?

Robert was pictured hanging out with Mia Goth on Tuesday, August 22. But we’re wondering if he and FKA Twigs are over for good.

 

#robertpattinson #dior

A post shared by Robert Pattinson (@robertpattinsonpriv) on

Robert and Mia are filming their upcoming movie called High Life and this Tuesday they took some time to do a bit of sight seeing in Cologne.

They didn’t display any PDA, but it is absorbing that he and Mia seem to be getting this close off-set all of the sudden. It’s strange, especially because Rob and Twigs are on a break.

‘Rob and Twigs are on a break — they’ve been having problems for a while, and it’s got nothing to do with [his hang out with] Katy [Perry]… She would never get in the middle of his relationship. And there’s still a lot of hope that Rob and Twigs will fix this, Rob still wants to try,’ according to an insider close to both of them.

 

Eyes 😳😳😳💘💘💘💘😭😭😭

A post shared by mia Goth (@miagoth) on

‘What they really need is to spend some quality time together. The problem is they’re both so insanely busy with their careers that they’re hardly ever in the same place. The only thing to blame here is their busy schedules and the long distance, not Katy,’ the source concluded.

Robert is now in Germany, and this definitely takes him away from FKA Twigs.

Advertisement

But on the other hand, fans shouldn’t be alarmed because the fact that Rob and Mia went sight seeing may mean nothing more than they’re getting becoming close friends and this is all.

Post Views: 406

Read more about robert pattinson FKA twigs mia goth

Advertisement

You may also like
Is Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs’ Breakup Reportedly Due To Kristen Stewart?
08/18/2017
Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson Are Close To Getting Back Together Despite Stella Maxwell Romance: Report
08/16/2017
Robert Pattinson Teases Return For A New ‘Twilight’ Film In Interview — ‘You Never Know’
08/14/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *