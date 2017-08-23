Robert Pattinson Gets Cozy With Co-Star Mia Goth In Germany; Where Is FKA Twigs? Is Their Relationship Really Over?

Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth are working on a new movie together in Germany, but it looks like they may be getting close off set as well. But what’s up with FKA Twigs? Are things over for good?

Robert was pictured hanging out with Mia Goth on Tuesday, August 22. But we’re wondering if he and FKA Twigs are over for good.

Robert and Mia are filming their upcoming movie called High Life and this Tuesday they took some time to do a bit of sight seeing in Cologne.

They didn’t display any PDA, but it is absorbing that he and Mia seem to be getting this close off-set all of the sudden. It’s strange, especially because Rob and Twigs are on a break.

‘Rob and Twigs are on a break — they’ve been having problems for a while, and it’s got nothing to do with [his hang out with] Katy [Perry]… She would never get in the middle of his relationship. And there’s still a lot of hope that Rob and Twigs will fix this, Rob still wants to try,’ according to an insider close to both of them.

‘What they really need is to spend some quality time together. The problem is they’re both so insanely busy with their careers that they’re hardly ever in the same place. The only thing to blame here is their busy schedules and the long distance, not Katy,’ the source concluded.

Robert is now in Germany, and this definitely takes him away from FKA Twigs.

But on the other hand, fans shouldn’t be alarmed because the fact that Rob and Mia went sight seeing may mean nothing more than they’re getting becoming close friends and this is all.