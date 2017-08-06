Robert Pattinson Embarrassed About Bestiality ‘Joke’

The Twilight actor is really embarrassed. Robert Pattinson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! not too long ago and made some comments that he now says were a joke.

As fans may remember, during the interview, the star detailed an alleged deleted scene in his newest movie Good Time, in which he was supposed to perform some pretty sexual acts with a dog!

‘There is this one scene which we shot, which was basically, there is a drug dealer who busts into the room, and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job. I did not agree to do the real one, so we made a fake red rocket. It will be on the DVD extras,’ Pattinson told Kimmel.

But after his story shocked many people who eventually took to social media to share their opinions on the matter, Pattinson felt like he had to clarify a few things.

First, he acknowledged that his comment has somehow spiraled out of control and noted that it all should have been seen as a joke and nothing more.

He went on to assure that nothing like that would ever happen on the film’s set, explaining that everybody is huge animal lovers who would never harm a being.

Finally, Pattinson admitted he was embarrassed about what he said.

The actor was trying to make the host laugh without thinking of how his words could affect the image of the Good Time producing team.

What do you think about Pattinson’s bestiality ‘joke?’ Did he go too far?