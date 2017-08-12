Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs Are ‘On A Break’; Does This Mean That The Wedding Is Off Forever?

Unfortunately, Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs are taking some time out from their romance. Breakup rumors have been flying around for a while since he was spotted at dinner with Katy Perry, but it looks like she is not the reason for which they split.

Even if Robert and Katy were recently photographed getting really cozy while grabbing dinner at the Sunset Tower Hotel in LA, more sources insist that she didn’t come between him and FKA Twigs.

👱🏼 A post shared by Robert Pattinson (@robertpattinsonpriv) on Nov 27, 2016 at 8:11pm PST

‘Rob and Twigs are on a break, they’ve been having problems for a while and it’s got nothing to do with Katy, she would never get in the middle of his relationship. And there’s still a lot of hope that Rob and Twigs will fix this, Rob definitely still wants to try,’ according to an insider.

‘What they really need is to spend some quality time together. The problem is they’re both so insanely busy with their careers that they’re hardly ever in the same place. The only thing to blame here is their busy schedules and the long distance, not Katy,’ the source continued.

Robert and FKA Twigs are great together, and we really hope that they can sort out their problems.

Meanwhile, it seems that Twigs might have found herself a new man!

girl crew strong A post shared by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

She was photographed in Ibiza, Spain, together with handsome French model Brieuc Breitenstein.

After the two of them had spent the day sightseeing, the pair kept things going, and they hit the island’s infamous party scene for a night out.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Robert, there is definitely some chemistry between those two. We’re really curious if things are done for good between Rob and Twigs but we still hope that they can find a way to make things work.