Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart Reuniting After His Shocking Split From FKA Twigs?

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have called off their engagement after three years together, and fans are wondering if that means Pattinson will reunite with his ex Kristen Stewart. Is it possible the Twilight stars will get back together?

According to some reports, Stewart is chasing Pattinson and trying to reconnect with him, and she’s doing it behind her girlfriend Stella Maxwell’s back. Others claim the reports are completely false. Both stars have moved on from the relationship that ended years ago.

However, just because the two aren’t getting back together, it doesn’t mean Stewart doesn’t wish Pattinson well after his breakup. According to Hollywood Life, a source is claiming that the 27-year-old wants what is best for her ex.

“If Rob is really going through heartache with FKA then Kristen is sad that he could be suffering yet another tough breakup. Rob has a very special place in Kristen‘s heart and all she wants is for him to be happy. Kristen and Rob don’t really talk much anymore, so she doesn’t know what he’s going through right now, but she hopes he’s happy.”

Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs have called off their engagement after nearly three years together https://t.co/NYaLrFvuP1 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 13, 2017

The insider added that Stewart thinks her ex is a great guy and will always love him, and she wants him to find joy and someone who will treat him well.

The Sun reported that the London-born actor ended his engagement with Twigs because the relationship was getting tough and the couple was drifting apart.

The couple began dating back in 2014, and just a year later reports surfaced that the two were engaged, but neither Pattinson or Twigs confirmed the rumors. The couple always kept their relationship extremely private, and rarely appeared in public together.

In July, Pattinson did tell Howard Stern on his radio show that the two were “kind of engaged.” But, things were already starting to go downhill.

The couple was nearly inseparable during the first two years of their relationship, but during the last year, they were spending more and more time apart. Robert Pattinson and the singer were both working, and they “no longer worked as a couple.”