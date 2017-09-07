FREE NEWSLETTER
Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart Reportedly Become Very Close Again; Are They Getting Back Together?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 09/07/2017
Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart Reportedly Become Very Close Again; Are They Getting Back TogetherSource: vanityfair.com

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are making headlines again because they are said to be getting back together. According to Life & Style, the two of them are now closer than ever. Check out the details!

‘Robert and Kristen are talking [on the phone] all the time,’ an insider confessed for Life & Style.

 

‘Robert and Kristen have become very close again. Rob’s pals would love to see them back together.’

On the other hand, it seems very unlikely for them to rekindle romance, as we already know that Kristen is currently in a happy relationship with Stella Maxwell.

Kristen and Stella were said to be having a few problems due to Rob, but they seem to have passed.

Rob is ‘kind of’ engaged to FKA Twigs. Rumor has it, their relationship is currently ‘hanging by a thread’ as they barely spend time together due to Robert’s busy schedule.

Rob and Kristen split back in 2013 after the actress was spotted and photographed getting intimate with the director of ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ Rupert Sanders.

After Rob ended the relationship and moved out from their shared apartment, Kristen publicly apologized for her infidelity at the time.

‘I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected,’ she confessed back then.

‘This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life – the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him; I love him, I’m so sorry.’

 

This is not even the first time when Robert and Kristen are rumored to be reconciling.

Last year, she addressed these rumors saying, ‘People wanted me and Rob to be together so badly, and the relationship was turned into a product. It wasn’t real life anymore. And that was gross to me. It’s not that I want to hide who I am or hide anything I’m doing in my life. It’s that I don’t want to become a part of a story for entertainment value.’

‘I never talked about any of my relationships before, but once I started dating girls it seemed like there was an opportunity to represent something positive,’ Kristen continued.

Katy jusino
09/07/2017 at 8:50 am
Hope not…. she hurted him. Love is love is there really love in Hollywood?

He looks like a sweet man. Whatever makes them happy.


