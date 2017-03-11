Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart Are Still Talking About Each Other – Should FKA Twigs Be Worried?

Fans of Robsten will be thrilled to hear that Robert Pattinson shared his opinion with the world after seeing the shocking pictures of Kristen Stewart with her new blonde shaved head.

Last week, Stewart debuted a new hairdo that had the Internet buzzing.

The 26-year-old actress is now sporting a buzz cut that is reminiscent of Charlize Theron’s shaved head for her role in “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

In an appearance on “TODAY,” Stewart revealed that she is not having a Britney Spears’ moment, she chopped off her hair for a movie role.

She has started filming the William Eubank–directed flick called “Underwater,” in which she plays a “mechanical engineer who works on an oil rig on the ocean floor.”

She shared: “I’ve wanted to do this for a long time for novel’s sake. At some point in your life, you want to be able to do that. The director suggested it and I was like, how did you know? That’s a great idea! I am game… It feels amazing.”

Stewart also spoke about her failed romance with her “Twilight” co-star Pattinson by saying the media “messed up everything.”

Stewart and Pattinson were once one of Hollywood’s most adored couple.

The lovers were together on-and-off for over three years.

However, it all ended, when Stewart was caught cheating with her married “Snow White and the Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders in 2012.

It appears that Pattinson, who is engaged to FKA Twigs, still has a soft spot in his heart for his ex.

An insider said Pattinson loves the new hair on his former lover.

The spy said: “Rob absolutely loves Kristen’s new look. When they were dating, she used to run her fingers through the shaved side of his head that he had done for “Cosmopolis” and say she wanted to shave all her hair off one day. That was back in 2011.”

The insider added: “He thinks Kristen can pull off just about any look and still look cool and edgy. Needless to say, he’s a fan.”

While Pattinson’s reaction to Stewart’s hairdo is cute, many are wondering, should FKA Twigs be worried?