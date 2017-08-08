FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Robert Pattinson And Katy Perry’s Friendship Fuels End Of FKA Twigs Relationship Rumors

Mel Walker Posted On 08/08/2017
Pattinson and FKA TwigsPopSugar

Are Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs calling off their engagement?

A reliable source has come out to say the question is not, will they split but when will they split?

Over the weekend, pictures showed Katy Perry and Pattinson having dinner with a group of friends in Hollywood.

Despite the fact there were people around them, the singer and actor looked cozy as they sat under dimmed lights to chat and enjoy some wine.

An onlooker claimed the “friends” looked more like a couple in love because they were touching hands and being very flirty with each other.

The person shared: “Katy and Robert were extremely affectionate the entire time at Sunset Tower. She was resting her head on his shoulder, and Robert had his arm around her at the dinner table. Katy kept glaring at Robert while smiling and laughing. They looked like they were dating.”

Of course, people were baffled by the flirty pictures because Pattinson is engaged to be married to British singer FKA Twigs.

So, what in the world is going on between FKA Twigs and Pattinson?

According to a chatty friend, the couple will announce to the world fairly soon that they have split.

Sources told E!: “He is technically still with FKA Twigs, but it does not seem like it will last. They were serious at one point, but not anymore. The whole thing with Rob saying they are ‘kind of engaged’ speaks for itself. The relationship has been fizzling out.”

Another insider confirmed that Pattinson already has one foot out of the door.

The person claimed: “Rob already feels single. He and FKA have had major distance and tension between them for months now. They tried to make it work, and it is not long until the split will be public. They have just been trying to figure out how to sort everything.”

The source continued by saying many in Pattinson’s entourage predicted the romance would fail.

The pal said: “No one understood what he saw in FKA, but they always supported him. As far as Katy goes, they have been good friends for a while. They have many mutual friends and have always kept in touch. They are not serious as of now, but Rob has always had an interest in Katy.”

FKA, who has been with the hunk since 2014, has been seen on numerous occasions without her ring.

