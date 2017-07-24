FREE NEWSLETTER
Robert Pattinson And Katy Perry Dating Drama – Check Out The Truth Behind It!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/24/2017
Robert Pattinson And Katy Perry Dating Drama - Check Out The Truth Behind It!Source: vanityfair.com

Robert Pattinson is being blamed by a media outlet for getting involved with Katy Perry behind his fiance’s FKA Twigs’ back. The magazine claimed that the singer and the actor have been texting ever since her split with Orlando Bloom.

The report from a publication allegedly claims that both Rob and Katy are greeting each other as babe and honey and they are even ending their text conversations with romantic emojis.

The magazine has further claimed that they are more than just platonic friends and he always had the hots for her.

It is possible that the publication might be referring to Page Six’s report from 2014.

Back in 2014, a report from Page Six allegedly claimed that after the star’s after-party for his movie The Rover in Los Angeles, he was spotted flirting with Katy, whom he found extremely hot.

 

⚡️🌝charging up before I light up 🌝⚡️

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

A source, who witnessed the entire drama, told the publication that during the afterparty, Rob joined the singer on the patio and they both were heavily flirting.

‘At one point, he sauntered to the bar with a pal and was heard saying, ‘She’s so hot,’ while nodding in Katy’s direction.’

Gossip Cop debunked the whole nonsense, and after checking in with a close source to the actor, they reported that all of that was nothing more than a fabricated lie.

 

#dior #robertpattinson

A post shared by Robert Pattinson (@robertpattinsonpriv) on

The rumors appeared when Kristen Stewart’s alleged pics with Rupert Sanders were leaked online.

Katy said that when she heard of all the stories about her getting involved with Twilight star, she sent Stewart a text message explaining to her that nothing is going on between her and Rob and she is not that kind of a person who would disrespect her friends like this.

‘I’m just trying to be a friend to him, but it is unfortunate that I do have a set of t––s.’

Nothing is going on between the two of them, and they are just close friends. Rob is happily engaged to FKA Twigs, and Twilight fans are eagerly expecting to know when their favorite actor will get married.

2 Comments

setha2z
07/25/2017 at 1:27 am
Reply

Katy and Rob are individually attractive and charismatic to millions of fans world-wide. They seem to be nice people who are ostensibly compatible. If they took their friendship to the next level, they would form a super appealing and popular power couple — even more so than Rob and Kristen did, I think. Robsten was an emulation of teen fantasy for teens, whereas Rob and Katy would offer celebrity intrigue as real grown-ups to the real adults those teens became. Or not. 🙂


Guest
07/24/2017 at 12:03 pm
Reply

Robert is not engaged to FKA twigs so we know that rumor is true. He put that wedding on hold at the end of last year. No one has seen her since the end of may at the cannes film festival. The man is grown if he wants to talk to kristen stewart so be it stella and twigs might as well get over it they had 4 y ears of history together and you can bet that they really cared about each other. More than she just came out of the closet. I bet she still cares for him alot and I bet if they got back together they would be more happier than they are right now.


