Robert Pattinson And Girlfriend FKA twigs Appear At ‘Lost City Of Z’ UK Premiere

Robert Pattinson and his fiancée, FKA twigs, looked like they were still celebrating Valentine’s Day on the red carpet for the London premiere of The Lost City of Z. Thursday night, Pattinson and FKA, who rarely make public appearances, shared some PDA as they posed at the British Museum. FKA, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, was seen giggling and gazing at the British star. Pattinson was also very affectionate with his future bride whom he hugged and kissed as the photographers snapped away and his adoring fans cheered him on.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old singer showed off her tiny frame in a black Givenchy jumpsuit and sported her signature braids and locks. The Twilight actor opted for a navy suit with a black tie.

The public display of affection might have been an attempt to kill those pesky rumors claiming their romance is on the rocks. Many are wondering, why hasn’t the duo walked down the aisle after two years of being engaged? A spy said that the couple was having a tough time with the wedding planning due to their grueling schedule.

However, another close source said Pattinson and FKA are very much in love, but they are not in a rush. The insider stated: “Things are just fine. There isn’t a rush to get married. Fall plans turned into winter plans, and now there are no specific plans, but they still plan on getting married.”

Advertisement

The Lost City of Z, which stars Charlie Hunnam, Sienna Miller, and Tom Holland, focuses on the life of explorer Percy Fawcett who vanished while searching an ancient lost city in the Amazon. The film opens in UK theaters March 24th and will arrive in the U.S. on April 14th.