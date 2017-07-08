Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs Split? ‘Good Time’ Star Reportedly Caught Flirting With A Mystery Woman

Robert Pattinson may have finally cut ties with his fiancée FKA Twigs. The Twilight alum was recently spotted hanging out with a mystery girl in Paris. Is his relationship with the British singer over?

OK Magazine released images of Pattinson and the woman and it definitely looked like he enjoyed their time together. The actor was seen smiling with the mystery girl following the Christian Dior Fashion Show and the two shared quite the laugh. There’s no telling if this is a sign that Pattinson and Twigs have split, but it isn’t the first time these reports have surfaced.

Pattinson and Twigs reportedly called off their wedding after he was caught flirting with his co-star, Mia Wasikowska. He was also spotted walking his dog last week, yet Twigs did not accompany him. The two have been engaged since 2015 and have put their wedding on hold numerous times.

To make matters worse, Pop Sugar reports that Pattinson was also spotted hanging out with Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence during Paris Fashion Week. The Hunger Games star posed alongside Pattinson and Lawrence in a rare public appearance, yet Twigs was nowhere to be seen.

To be fair, Robert Pattinson has been busy filming his new movie in Los Angeles, so it’s possible that he and Twigs are just busy at the moment. According to TMZ, Pattinson was seen walking his dog in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon. The actor let his dog off the leash at the park while he took a phone call.

Pattinson is working on the movie, Good Time, and fans might be hard pressed to recognize him in the flick. The film is about a bank robber who is trying to free his brother from jail. His plans are almost derailed, however, once the authorities catch on to his trail.

Pattinson and Twigs have not commented on the latest rumors surrounding their engagement. The two have been together for a few years now and were supposed to get married in the near future. Based on his latest activities in Paris, however, it looks like those wedding plans might be on hold for good.

Robert Pattinson’s next feature Good Time will hit theaters on August 17, 2017.