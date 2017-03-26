Robert Pattinson And Charlie Hunnam Did Not Talk During ‘Lost City Of Z’ Filming

Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson are not friends and did not speak to each other while filming “Lost City Of Z.”

The news is a bit surprising because there are numerous pictures of Pattinson and Hunnam showing camaraderie on various red carpet premieres of the new movie.

However, it is Hunnam himself who made the revelation.

This week the “Sons of Anarchy” actor sat down with Screendaily where he had a lot to say about the forthcoming action adventure biographical film.

The “Lost City Of Z,” which was directed by James Gray, was inspired by the book of the same name written by David Grann.

Hunnam was asked to share his thoughts on working with Pattinson, and he replied by saying there was not much interaction.

He stated: “I had a couple of rehearsal sessions with Sienna, but I didn’t spend any time with Tom or Robert. I wanted these relationships to evolve naturally on screen. Through the work, I don’t think I said more than ten words to Robert [Pattinson] off camera. I didn’t know if he was just ‘in that zone’ or if he genuinely didn’t like me. There was a real distance between us. But it creates the right dynamic on screen. He’s reached out to me subsequently, making overtures for us to be friends now, so I think it was about the work.”

The film tells the story of British explorer Percy Fawcett and his son who vanished without a trace as he was exploring the the Amazon rainforest in an attempt to find an ancient lost city in 1925.

Hunnam, who has the lead role, plays Fawcett alongside Pattinson, Sienna Miller, and Tom Holland.

“Lost City Of Z” will be out on April 14, 2017

Hunnam will also be appearing in Guy Ritchie’s big budget movie, “King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword,” that will hit theaters in May.