Robert Miles’ Hit ‘Children’ Is Written To Save Clubbers’ Lives

Robert Miles has died at the age of 47. Children is the track that defines his career as it’s one of the biggest-selling instrumentals in Europe and it has inspired a whole new music genre. It has become one of the most iconic tracks in the history of dance music, and it will undoubtedly remain this way.

The new style is called “dream house” and even if it didn’t last that long the more melancholy and cerebral sound opened the gates for trance music.

Miles wanted his biggest hit to help stop Italy’s “Saturday night slaughter”.

The song was initially written as a response to some images of the child victims in the Balkans, and then it got a new motivation as Miles wanted to make it so big that it would be able to help save the lives of clubbers.

Miles once described his reaction when he played the track for the very first time a girl has approached him.

I lifted my gaze and saw a sea of hands reaching up high, and a smile stamped on every face,” he said.

“A girl approached me in tears. ‘What music is this?’ she asked me. I don’t think I shall ever forget that moment, when I realized that my feelings had been conveyed through my music. My dream turned into reality,” he concluded emotionally.

Miles devoted his musical career to experimentation and took his sounds in a very different direction after the Children’s success.

The new direction no longer had the commercial appeal that made him a star in the first place.

His track, on the other hand, has changed the music scenery forever and it might have also changed the lives of some clubbers. They might be thinking twice about exhaustedly staggering into their cars on hot nights and head straight to their deaths.