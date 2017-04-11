Robert Kardashian Told Caitlyn Jenner That O.J. Simpson Was Guilty During Trial Of The Century!

According to Caitlyn Jenner’s new tell-all book, Robert Kardashian was well aware that his client, O.J. Simpson killed his wife and still defended him in the infamous trial of the century!

Caitlyn claimed that the late attorney confessed he knew about the horrible murder during a car ride with Bruce in the late ‘90s.

“I would’ve been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial,” Caitlyn alleged Robert told her implying that he believed O.J was guilty.

Before Keeping Up with the Kardashians was even a thing, the lawyer’s family found fame because of his involvement in O.J.’s acquittal in 1994.

Nicole Brown was Kris Jenner’s best friend.

Caitlyn also revealed that because of how close Kris and Nicole were she also knew O.J. very well and she hated him!

“He was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a**hole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them,” the former Olympian wrote.

She went on to state that while the trial was blowing up in the media, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian were on their father’s side, believing that O.J indeed didn’t do it.

“See, I told you he didn’t do it!” Kourtney said to Caitlyn when the ridiculous and shocking ‘not guilty’ verdict was publicized.

However, Caitlyn explained to the girls that he may still be guilty and even forbade them to say his name in the house.

Caitlyn also wonders if Robert wasn’t motivated to represent O.J. out of jealousy because Kris had moved on with Bruce.

“I wonder if it was his way of saying to her what I think she was saying to him when she married me: a big f*** you,” Caitlyn stated.

In 2003, Robert Kardashian lost the battle with cancer at the age of 59.