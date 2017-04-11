FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Gordon Ramsay blac chyna kim richards john cena Clay Adler caitlyn jenner kris jenner esther jenner donald trump katy perry kim kardashian honey boo boo nicki minaj christina el moussa anna cardwell rob kardashian karrueche tran hugh hefner kenya moore katie hopkins bryan tanaka
Home » Entertainment

Robert Kardashian Told Caitlyn Jenner That O.J. Simpson Was Guilty During Trial Of The Century!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/11/2017
3
4.3K Views
4


Robert Kardashian OJ SimpsonSource: heavy.com

According to Caitlyn Jenner’s new tell-all book, Robert Kardashian was well aware that his client, O.J. Simpson killed his wife and still defended him in the infamous trial of the century!

Caitlyn claimed that the late attorney confessed he knew about the horrible murder during a car ride with Bruce in the late ‘90s.

“I would’ve been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial,” Caitlyn alleged Robert told her implying that he believed O.J was guilty.

Before Keeping Up with the Kardashians was even a thing, the lawyer’s family found fame because of his involvement in O.J.’s acquittal in 1994.

Nicole Brown was Kris Jenner’s best friend.

Caitlyn also revealed that because of how close Kris and Nicole were she also knew O.J. very well and she hated him!

“He was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a**hole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them,” the former Olympian wrote.

She went on to state that while the trial was blowing up in the media, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian were on their father’s side, believing that O.J indeed didn’t do it.

“See, I told you he didn’t do it!” Kourtney said to Caitlyn when the ridiculous and shocking ‘not guilty’ verdict was publicized.

However, Caitlyn explained to the girls that he may still be guilty and even forbade them to say his name in the house.

Caitlyn also wonders if Robert wasn’t motivated to represent O.J. out of jealousy because Kris had moved on with Bruce.

“I wonder if it was his way of saying to her what I think she was saying to him when she married me: a big f*** you,” Caitlyn stated.

Advertisement

In 2003, Robert Kardashian lost the battle with cancer at the age of 59.

Post Views: 4,278


Read more about caitlyn jenner oj simpson robert kardashian

You may also like
Momager’s Nightmare! Caitlyn Jenner Slams Kris Jenner In Tell-All Book!
04/11/2017
Caitlyn Jenner Underwent The Gender Reassignment Surgery And Not Even Her Own Mother Knew!
04/11/2017
Caitlyn Jenner Talks Regrets She’s Had Since The Surgery!
04/09/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
3 Comments

Iknowyou
04/11/2017 at 2:11 pm
Reply

You take off that dress and makeup…when you, “Caitlin”…are speaking of, The World of Sports !…you knew him as “Bruce”.


T.Kuhl
04/11/2017 at 1:20 pm
Reply

Robert knew he was guilty . the whole country knew he was guilty


Quiet Storm
04/11/2017 at 1:19 pm
Reply

Caitlyn or what ever shim is needs to sit down.they have more than enough scandal amongst his family!!!!!!! Can y’all please let OJ.fu**in go on with his life!!!!!!!!!.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *