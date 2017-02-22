Robert Kardashian, Commemorated By His Family on What Would Have Been His 73rd Birthday

February 22nd marks what would have been Robert Kardashian‘s 73rd birthday.

Of course, it was a special day for the Kardashians, and they all remembered the good old times when the head of the family was still among them.

Rob Kardashian was the first to act, posting on Instagram two throwback pictures, showing him and his father. The 29-years old TV star captioned his first post with the message “Happy birthday pops”.

“Happy birthday dad woohoo! Wish you were here to meet Dream.”, wrote Rob under the second picture.

It is known that he often expressed his regrets that his father isn’t around anymore, so he can meet his granddaughter, Dream Renée Kardashian.

Happy birthday dad woohoo! Wish you were here to meet Dream🙏🙌🙌 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:29am PST

The most notorious member of the family, Kim Kardashian West, shared, via Twitter, her memories regarding her late father. She also uploaded a family photo, saying “Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I’m so grateful you are my dad!”.

Kim’s next post was about Robert’s parental talks and all the advice he gave her, after she finished high school, through a 3-page letter. The 36-years old celebrity added that this inspires her to write her kids a letter each year, reflecting on the year they had together and the memories that bonded them, letters that the kids will receive when they turn 21.

The eldest Kardashian child, Kourtney, also went on Instagram to share a loving message, saying “Happy birthday to the most handsome, funniest, sweetest, best daddy in the world! #MoustacheOnFleek.”

But Kris Jenner, the woman that stood by his side for 13 years, was the one that wrote the most heartbreaking message. The 61-year-old television star, who rose to fame through Keeping Up with the Kardashians together with her family, expressed her love, saying that there’s not a day that goes by without her not missing him, adding that she’ll cherish every single memory they had together.

Robert Kardashian became famous after he helped to defend his friend O.J. Simpson during his 1994 murder trial. In July 2003 he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and passed away less than eight weeks later, at the age of 59.