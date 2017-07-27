Robert Kardashian And Priscilla Presley’s Tumultuous Secret Romance Exposed!

Robert Kardashian pursued Elvis’ ex, Priscilla Presley, for a very long time before finally settling for Kris Jenner. According to The Kardashians: An American Drama by Jerry Oppenheimer, Robert dumped Kris and forced her to work as a flight attendant so that he could woo Priscilla.

‘It was while Kris was learning to schlep a drinks cart up and down a narrow aisle above the clouds that Robert Kardashian was on cloud nine, having put Kris mostly out of mind and fallen hard for another woman, and not just any woman, but rather a gorgeous divorcee with a daughter and an internationally known pedigree. To Kris’s deep regret and extreme jealousy, the man of her current dreams was suddenly head over heels in love with the ex-wife of ‘the King,’’ Oppenheimer wrote.

It looks like the two met through the man’s older brother Thomas who also wanted to date Priscilla but instead, she chose Robert.

While the Kardashian man was not too keen on being a public figure in the years leading to his famous O.J. trial, Robert was excited to flaunt his ‘trophy’ in front of his friends.

Elvis was Robert’s idol and dating his ex made him very happy.

Kardashian’s plan was to marry Priscilla and have children with her.

Thomas told the author that Priscilla managed to change Robert a lot – from his clothing style to the way he drove his car – and it was easy for her to do so because she was so attractive.

At the same time, the Kardashian also tried to turn Priscilla into his version of a domesticated Armenian housewife.

One friend recalls in the book how after incessant pleas from Robert, the woman decided to make him dinner – she went out of her way to make a few different dishes, but he hated it.

After that time he never asked her to cook again – Priscilla felt hurt and insulted.

Kris allegedly felt threatened and was very jealous of Priscilla as she was desperate to marry Kardashian.

The now matriarch of the Kardashians would fly as often as possible back to Los Angeles to try and win Robert back.

Fortunately for her, Robert and Priscilla dated for only one year.

Their relationship was rocky as he tried to control her.

Even worse, apparently Robert complained to a friend that while making love to Priscilla, she would get incoherent phone calls from Elvis ‘and she would put the receiver on the pillow between them and let him listen.’

They ended it when Priscilla made it clear she will not remarry until Elvis is dead.

However, she did call Robert when he was on his death bed to tell the man she loved him.

Are you surprised to learn about the tumultuous romance between these two unlikely lovers?