Robert De Niro Says America Is “A Tragic Dumbass Comedy” And It’s All Because Of “Blatantly Stupid” Donald Trump!

Robert De Niro climbed on stage for his speech only to ask the students: “Are you sure you want to do this?” As fans certainly already know, Robert De Niro has been an open critic of Donald Trump for a long time. However, recently, the man slammed the whole America by extension!

The actor called The United States “a tragic dumbass comedy.”

The Oscar winner was invited to address a few words to the graduating class of students at Brown University.

Before congratulating the crowd, De Niro asked: “Are you sure you want to do this? Do you have any idea what has happened to our world in the four years you have been here?”

He went on, “Well, the country is going crazy. In movie terms, when you started school, the country was an inspiring, uplifting drama. You are graduating into a tragic dumbass comedy.”

The students appreciated the bitter comedy of it all and applauded the actor’s analogy.

The Hollywood star who got an honorary doctorate degree from the University advised the graduates to “lock the Van Wickle gates and stay here.”

But the man’s words were not all pessimistic, and he decided to also encourage the young adults to bring about the change they want themselves!

“Work for the change. Work to stop the insanity. Start now, so the class of 2018 will graduate into a better world,” De Niro said.

Robert De Niro has not held back from expressing his disapproval of the new president and his administration throughout Trump’s presidency.

Just last month when he was promoting the Tribeca Film Festival, De Niro talked about the president’s proposal to cut funding for a number of arts programs all over America.

“I cannot articulate it well enough other than to say it is ridiculous. It is idiotic! This guy has sullied the presidency. He has debased the presidency. It is just beyond surreal what this guy has done,” the actor complained.

In the past, De Niro has boldly called the current president of the United States “blatantly stupid” and “a punk,” and he still stands by all of his claims!

