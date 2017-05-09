Robert De Niro Attacks Donald Trump During His Chaplin Award Acceptance Speech

The Film Society of Lincoln Center’s annual Chaplin Award reached its 44th edition and Robert De Niro was the star of the event this year. The 73-year-old Oscar-winner managed to spice his acceptance speech when he condemned the administration’s mean-spiritedness towards art and entertainment.

It all started with Charlie Chaplin in 1971, and since that time a lot of stars, including Alfred Hitchcock, Bette Davis, Audrey Hepburn, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Martin Scorsese and Morgan Freeman, were honored at the annual event.

Monday night saw a 2,400-capacity sold-out soiree giving its respect to a Hollywood legend, known for his iconic roles in Goodfellas or The Godfather.

The actor sat quietly in a box on stage right during the 90-minute ceremony, watching dozens of film clips and applauding presenters such as Sean Penn, Whoopi Goldberg, Meryl Streep or MArtin Scorsese, but when it came to his acceptance speech, the star developed his fiery voice of opposition towards Donald Trump’s policies.

De Niro said on stage that the administration’s mean-spiritedness towards art and entertainment is an expression of their attitude and added that people also want and deserve decent wages, a fair tax system, a safe environment, education for their children and a solid healthcare.

These remarks were clearly pointed towards Donald Trump and his actions since the mogul took over the White House.

Before Robert de Niro stepped on stage, several other Hollywood figures sweet-talked about the actor.

De Niro’s “Meet the Parents” costar Ben Stiller even reminded that the Oscar-winner actor was the first he called when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014.

Robert is also a prostate cancer survivor and really helped Stiller during his struggle.