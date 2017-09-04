Robbie Williams Claims His Music Career Has Worsened His Mental Health Problems: ‘It’s Going To Kill Me!’

Robbie Williams is scared his music career might affect his health too much or even kill him if he does not change his outlook on it as soon as possible. The 43-year-old says he has to start seeing it in a ‘different way.’

Despite the fact that Robbie Williams has been very successful as both part of the band Take That and a solo artist, he believes his fight with mental illness wouldn’t have been so difficult if not for the celebrity status.

‘I do not know if I would be this mentally ill without fame. I do not think it would be as gross or as powerful if it had not have been for fame. You get a magnifying glass in the shape of the world’s attention, and your flaws will obviously magnify too,’ he explained.

Williams admitted that his wife, actress Ayda Field is the one who has managed to keep him from completely destroying himself.

It looks like the woman who also gave him two children is his lifeline and someone smart and composed enough to change his mind every time he wants to ‘sink the ship’ only to see how it looks.

Fame has had an adverse effect on the celeb, but fortunately, he has Fields by his side to help him deal with the mental illness.

We hope that in the future, Robbie Williams will be able to make good music without the burden of it.