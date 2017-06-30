Rob Lowe Claims To Have Spotted Bigfoot

Would you have imagined that out of all people who set out in search of Bigfoot, it would be precisely the 53-year-old actor who would find it? As surprising as this may sound, Rob claims that he managed to track down the creature that has given birth to lots of mysteries and legends.

What’s more, he even says that he was at risk of being killed.

An Impressive Achievement

The star of Parks and Recreation is working on a new reality show together with his sons, Matthew and John.

The show is called The Lowe Files and it shows the three of them trying to test modern myths.

In an episode, they share their views and experiences they had with the Sasquatch. Rob declared for a publication that he had an incredible experience, running with the “wood ape”, as the locals call it.

Apparently, they stumbled upon it while they were in the Ozark Mountains. He claims that he knows this sounds crazy, almost in a Hollywood way, but that’s the truth.

He added that he was scared when he saw the beast first-hand. According to his story, he was laying on the ground at the moment, and he even though he was going to get killed.

So Does Bigfoot Exist?

Rob Lowe explained that the term “wood ape” is the local name people use for Sasquatch or Bigfoot. The locals are very serious about the wood ape and don’t like it when somebody else uses the other names for it.

Advertisement

However, there seems to be a bright side about it, since Lowe declared that this is the reason why he loves their show: they are having lots of fun. As such, they touched upon the point between a believer and a skeptic and also had fun doing it!