Rob Lowe And His Sons Investigate The Paranormal In New Reality Show ‘The Lowe Files’

Yes, you read that headline correctly: actor Rob Lowe will be fronting a new reality series this summer with his real-life sons, in which the trio will traverse the country exploring urban legends and paranormal monsters. Lowe revealed new details on The Lowe Files today and also premiered the first trailer.

As you can see in the archive footage in the trailer, Lowe and his sons, Matthew and John Owen, have had an obsession with the supernatural for years, often trekking out to search for Bigfoot and other creatures.

Lowe says the idea for the show was originally just a joke between the trio, as they were planning to film it themselves on their own home cameras.

When Lowe jokingly suggested that somebody would probably buy it and put it on the air, he thought nothing of it until it came up during a meeting with A&E.

Obviously, Rob Lowe is a strange choice for a show like this and the actor knows it, teasing that things won’t always be as serious as other paranormal investigation shows.

In fact, Lowe says of The Lowe Files, “If you put Anthony Bourdain in a blender with Scooby Doo, you’d get the tone of this show.”

Among the encounters captured during the show’s first season are ghosts, a wood ape (an Ozark version of Bigfoot), and an abandoned alien base.

Lowe swears nothing is staged on the show and some genuinely terrifying moments are captured on tape, including a run-in with the aforementioned wood ape in the show’s season finale.

Since 1991, Lowe has been married to Sheryl Berkoff; Matthew and John Owen are the couple’s only two children.

Lowe will return to the CBS drama Code Black this fall in addition to his continuing voiceover role as Simba on the Disney Junior series, The Lion Guard. His new show, The Lowe Files, will premiere on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 on A&E.