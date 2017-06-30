Rob Kardashian’s Still Spoiling Blac Chyna With Expensive Gifts

It seems that no matter how hard Rob Kardashian would try, he can’t move on from his relationship with Blac Chyna. The 30-year-old designer is still crazy in love with his ex-fiancee, but she seems only to be playing with his heart.

An insider of the Kardashian family confessed that Rob is still charmed by Blac.

He is affected by the idea that he has to fight for custody, and even more so by the thought that he will see his baby girl rarely. Their daughter is eight months old, and Rob loves her a lot.

Still Having Feelings

Rob is still having feelings for Chyna. However, she seems to be very manipulative. According to the inside source, now she’s all loving and kind to him and the next she is acting super cold.

He is really confused, but still trying to win her love and to make her happy. For this reason, he constantly tries to please her, as well as to win her love back, essentially by buying expensive gifts for her.

While they were together, Rob did anything he could do in order to offer her luxury items. And we sure know that she loves the good life. Let’s not forget the $200 K purple Lamborghini he gave her!

However, his strategy of taking out his wallet every time she wants something doesn’t seem to be working anymore. The two of them were reunited for Father’s Day at Disneyland and from what it seems, it turned out to be a complete disaster.

They bickered all the time, but it seems that this doesn’t affect their little girl. Both of them shared lots of loving pics with her on social media.

In all of them, the little girl smiled as much as she could, which shows that she is happy, despite her parents’ misunderstandings.