Rob Kardashian’s Sock Collab With Kylie Jenner Was Called ‘Cheap And Nasty’

Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have recently announced their Arthur George sock collaboration and some fans were not impressed at all. There are some people who called the trio of socks cheap and horrifying as they commented on Kylie’s Facebook post.

Kylie Jenner shared photos of the Arthur George socks on social media on Friday, and her followers didn’t hold back in criticizing the designs.

New KYLIE x @ArthurGeorge87 collab! 3 new socks available right now at KylieJennerShop.com A post shared by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

One of the top comments called Rob and Kylie’s collaboration horrible before stating that people who but these socks are pathetic.

‘They are horrible….they look cheap and nasty…funny you don’t see them wearing them often… [sic] yuk if you’re going to sell us cheap crap at least lie and tell us it will make our feet prettier……if you buy this crap you really are pathetic.’

Another Facebook user questioned the pair that features Kylie’s face as the graphics seem to be an issue for some people.

‘…who designed the animated Kylie. It looks like you were a character off of the Oregon trail…’

It seems others shared the same opinion as they called the Kylie face ‘horrifying.’

Unfortunately, the negative reviews didn’t stop there as people said Jenner is simply helping her older brother make money to cover his lawsuit with Blac Chyna.

‘Yea, better help Rob make that lawsuit money lmao.’

Bustle reported on Rob and Kylie’s sock collaboration as the site said people are confused by the timing of this collection.

Instead of teasing the release date, Kylie informed her followers of the launch the same day that the products were finally made available online. This is the reason for which Bustle is reporting that the public sees the fact that Rob and Kylie’s sock trio is being used as a way for him to mend his image after the Instagram meltdown over Blac Chyna.