Rob Kardashian’s Family Is “Very Disappointed” In Him After His Wild Social Media Rant Regarding Blac Chyna

The Kardashian family isn’t pleased with Rob’s Instagram and Twitter drama-meltdown. As CI readers know, on Wednesday, Rob went on a rant attacking his ex, Blac Chyna, where he accused her of cheating on him.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star continued to release “revenge porn” type photos and videos to embarrass the woman.

If that wasn’t enough, Rob went on to accuse her of being a “crazy person,” “disrespectful,” and claimed she spent tens of thousands of dollars on cosmetic alterations.

According to the reality star, he spent over $100,000 on plastic surgery for his baby momma.

The Kardashian brother threatened Chyna, saying that she won’t be able to see their daughter ever again unless she stops drinking alcohol and consuming narcotics like “cocaine, X, and E.”

And what did Chyna have to say about all of this?

She responded with some drama of her own, alleging that Kardashian beat her.

However, she has since deleted the Snap where she made the initial accusation.

A source revealed today “the entire family was very disappointed in Rob’s actions yesterday. All of the sisters are trying not to react publicly, and are working to brush it under the rug.”

The insider added that Kris Jenner is the one who is the most upset.

“She is very distraught,” the insider revealed, and “Kourtney Kardashian is in her own little world with Younes Bendjima, and Khloe is busy with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. They don’t have time for Rob’s drama, but they do want what is best for Rob’s child, Dream. They are afraid Rob’s outburst will affect Blac and Rob’s baby.”

The Kardashian family knows what he did was wildly inappropriate, but they still stand by him, because after all, he is family.

Things might be getting worse for Rob, considering Blac’s attorney Walter Mosley said to E! News that they might take legal action against the reality star for releasing “revenge porn.”

As CI readers know, Mischa Barton is currently battling her own case regarding the leaking of inappropriate “private” footage of her in the bedroom. Times are changing, and a person can’t release private images to harass another individual anymore without legal repercussions. What do our readers think of this fiasco? Is Rob out of line or does Chyna deserve it? Perhaps, it’s both?