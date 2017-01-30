Rob Kardashian’s Daughter is His Miniature Copy!

Rob Kardashian is a happy dad and everybody can notice that from the way he spoils his daughter, Dream. By now it’s really hard for public not to notice how much daddy’s little girl resembles him when he was littele, especially after the reality TV star’s latest Instagram post!

The 29-years old Keeping Up With the Kardashians protagonist shared a photo on social media, where his 2-months old Dream had the cutest smile ever.

With a wide grin and a head of dark hair, the baby is her father’s identical image! Soon after Rob uploaded the photo, comments started to emerge and people noticed the similarities, pointing out the obvious – “She is definitely her daddy’s daughter,” wrote one fan.

Even Kim Kardashian said that Dream “looks just like Rob”, when her brother and his fiance, Blac Chyna, FaceTimed from the hospital.

Rob is very much in love with his daughter, seeing her as an angel sent by his father from Heaven. When Dream was born, the 29-year-old celebrity star posted a touching message on social media, saying that Robert Kardashian is very happy that such a beauty appeared in this world.

Kris Jenner’s former husband died in 2003, in Rob’s teenage years. Robert’s passing marked Rob, who was very close to his father.

Although Rob admitted that he initially wanted a boy, now he holds no regrets, being the father of a beautiful little girl. He often expressed his gratitude that Dream is part of his life, sharing the fact that the 2-months old kid has become his best friend and that they play every day.

It looks like the first-time dad is really enjoying the fatherhood!