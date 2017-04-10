Rob Kardashian Wants New Paternity Test For His Child With Blac Chyna: Report

Rob Kardashian has apparently ordered a second paternity test to be sure that he is indeed the father of Blac Chyna’s second child, Dream Kardashian.

On Monday, a source close to Mr. Kardashian spoke to Radar and revealed that despite the fact that a first paternity test revealed that he is Dream’s biological father, he is still having doubts.

The sock designer has not gone insane; there is a reason why he wants experts to confirm that Dream is his – whenever he fights with Miss Chyna she throws the following sentence in his face: “She is not even yours.”

An insider said: “He’s got it in his head that Chyna faked the first paternity test.She’s said to him many times in anger that Dream’s not his baby and even though she always backtracks later, saying she was trying to hurt him, Rob’s been having nightmares about it.”

Kris Jenner’s only son is said to be losing sleep over the thought that the baby girl he adores could belong to another man.

The spy shared: “Blac’s really messed his head up big time, and he’s not thinking straight. Deep down he knows Dream’s his baby – she’s the spitting image of him and his name’s on the birth certificate – but it’s Blac he doesn’t trust.”

Since Dream was born, it was being speculated that Pilot Jones could be her father because Chyna had a brief fling with him during the time she got pregnant.

The same tipster added: “Pilot is telling friends that he will ask Chyna for a DNA test when the baby is born. He deserves to know the truth. And if the baby turns out to be his, he will want to have a relationship with the child. That’s actually very important to him.”

Many believe that this story might have been fabricated by the Kardashian clan because Jenner has confirmed that she is talking to several top TV executives to get Rob his own reality show.