Rob Kardashian wants another baby! Even though the reality star is embroiled in a custody battle with his ex, Blac Chyna, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly wants more little ones running around.

In a report from Hollywood Life, the publication claimed Rob is still a hopeless romantic at heart and wants another child even though his custody battle with Chyna is proving to be dramatic, to say the least.

The organization claimed Rob thinks fatherhood is one of the best things ever.

Even though there is a lot of drama that comes with family and his ex-girlfriend, he is still hopeful for the future and loves his kids as well as his family.

A little brother or sister for baby Dream would make his heart melt.

U see the double CCs A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Aug 12, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

The source close to Rob claimed his relationship with Chyna taught him a lot as well; it’s definitely proved to be a great learning experience for the father-of-one.

Not only is Rob grateful for his experiences with Chyna, the reality star is hoping to get back on the weight-loss-train as well.

His weight loss journey is next on his list of important things to do, and he’s looking to make it permanent this time.

The source added that the 30-year-old sock designer is starting a health kick again and his friends and family are very happy to be helping him on his path to health again. We’re happy to hear Rob is doing well and we wish him all the best! The man just has to keep it real when it comes to Chyna and his child.