Rob Kardashian Turns Blac Chyna Page For Mehgan James – His Family Is Worried That She Will Break His Heart

Rob Kardashian is moving ahead with his relationship with Mehgan James despite objections from his family.

The 30-year-old father of one has put the Blac Chyna drama behind and hopes that the former Bad Girls Club star will get things on the right path.

The reality television family is hoping that Rob will not date the 27-year-old model for a long time because it is believed that she has ulterior motives.

It seems that people close to the Kardashian sisters are trying to portray James in a bad light before things get too serious with Rob.

The preemptive strike is apparently not working, and James is ready to launch her own defense to protect her name and brand.

A source close to the model has shared: “She is smart and business-oriented. She has her own business — a fashion line called 800 West — and went to school for business at the University of Houston. She was on TV long before she met Rob, so she is not trying to be with him to be famous. She was famous before that.”

Fit x @fashionnova A post shared by Mehgan James (@_mehganj) on May 16, 2017 at 3:00am PDT

The pro-James insider also added: “Mehgan is level-headed and grounded, and also very loving, humble and kind-hearted. But she also doesn’t take any B.S. from people; she will stand on her own two feet.”

After months of constant drama with Chyna, one would expect that Rob’s family would be more supportive if he went in a different direction.

However, that is not the case, and money might have something to do with their reluctance to dump Chyna for good.

She has been excellent for business, and it seems that they were hoping she would stay in the picture a little longer.

A person involved with the Kardashian has spoken out and revealed: “Khloe, Kris [Jenner], Kim and the rest of the Kardashians are upset over the news that Rob is dating Mehgan [James]. They always want the best for their Rob, and they do not think she is it. The sisters feel like Rob has gone from bad to worse in the relationship department moving from Blac [Chyna] to Mehgan.”

They are setting the stage for a new reality show.