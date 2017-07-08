Rob Kardashian Takes Back The Luxury Cars He Bought For Blac Chyna

According to new reports, Rob Kardashian has decided to take back the luxury cars he purchased for Blac Chyna in the past. The man took to social media to post a video clip of himself singing The Carpenters’ Please Mr. Postman before he panned the camera to show four expensive-looking cars.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has reportedly taken back the cars he bought for his former fiance and mother of his only child, Blac Chyna.

Earlier this week, Rob had his Instagram account shut down after he posted intimate pictures of Chyna.

Afterward, he started tweeting more such nude photos and allegations, and Chyna’s attorney threatened to go to court.

It looks like Chyna tried to move on from the drama as she was spotted kissing a mystery man.

Rob accused her of cheating on him with multiple men since the beginning of their relationship and claimed he spent no less than $100,000 on her post-baby surgery.

In addition, more recently he reportedly bought her $250,000 worth of jewelry as well.

According to a source close to the Kardashian clan, Rob and the rest of the family are hoping the father can raise baby Dream by himself.

‘Rob’s cutting Chyna off financially. He will no longer make payments on her Tarzana rental. He also has the two cars he gave her and jewelry as well. We are told Chyna actually returned the cars and jewelry to Rob. She is fine paying the rent herself – she has squirreled away money from various appearances as well as their reality show. She is also confident she has earning power post-Rob. The big ticket item – supporting Dream,’ the insider revealed.