Rob Kardashian Spotted With Dream For The First Time After Drama With Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian has finally reemerged in public since his messy break up with Blac Chyna. He and his adorable baby girl, Dream Kardashian, were spotted out and about on Friday, August 11.

The loving dad was seen carrying his favorite girl in his arms while leaving a Los Angeles parking garage. The 30-year-old was wearing his usual all black ensemble with a baseball cap as he appeared to be aware of paparazzi but still happy to be spending time with his 9-month-old daughter who was dressed in a cute pink outfit.

Source: Daily Mail

Currently, Rob is preoccupied with caring for Dream four days a week and keeping up with his Arthur George sock line.

Although he does regret what went down with Chyna and Chyna is still hurt by her baby daddy’s extreme actions, the two have made some progress when it comes down to a custody agreement.

The progress has been so good that they’ve even postponed a hearing for a month so they can try to settle outside of court.

This is mainly because Rob Kardashian is being supported by his mother Kris Jenner who has been begging for him to get a handle on things for Dream’s sake.

He knows that if he continued his erratic behavior he would be at risk for getting Dream taken away from him.

Rob has always had one goal in mind when it comes to his offspring: be as good as a dad as Rob Kardashian SR. was to him.

Meanwhile, Chyna has moved on with her new boyfriend Mechie and has been focused on working to secure a good life for her two children.

Blac Chyna makes more money than Rob Kardashians between appearances and her many businesses, so child support won’t be a big issue in the ongoing case. If anything, the model will be paying her ex a monthly stipend.

Advertisement

It’s good to see that Rob is happy and healthy while raising his pride and joy.