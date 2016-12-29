Rob Kardashian spent his night in Hospital, due to diabetes complications!

Rob Kardashian gave a real scare to his family after he felt sick on Wednesday and spent the night in a hospital. Fortunately for him, his situation got better and he checked out of the hospital on Thursday morning.

During his unwanted visit to the medical institution, Rob was visited by Kris Jenner, Blac Chyna and their daughter, Dream Kardashian. Rob’s life wasn’t in any real danger, but he had some diabetes-related symptoms.

The 29-year-old TV personality was diagnosed with diabetes last year, but it didn’t represent a new starting point for him. Although his situation is stable now, close friends have revealed that Rob wasn’t too careful with his health lately. “Rob has made some changes to his lifestyle, but all the latest drama with Chyna has made him depressed. And he has been on a terrible diet.”, said a source, according to eonline.com.

It looks like his fight with Blac Chyna, over a week ago, had repercussions over his overall health. Of course, the couple aired their argument on social media and everything seemed to escalate quickly, when Chyna even took their daughter and left the house.

Shorty after, the two reconciled and he even posted some apologies on Instagram, saying that he was seeking help to treat with his issues or that Blac Chyna is a wonderful mother and promised to be a better person, for his daughter’s sake. If you ask us, it’s more than obvious that this was just a publicity stunt, made in order to create some buzz around their Christmas special. Finally, Rob must take care of himself, concluded people surrounding the reality star.

Rob seems so determined to make things work with Chyna, even avoiding the eyes of the media after their last fight. They missed Kris’ annual Christmas party, but Rob visited his family the next day to attend the tradition of opening gifts.