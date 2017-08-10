Rob Kardashian Skips Blac Chyna’s Cameo In Belly’s ‘P.O.P.’ Video – ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Star Is Over Her

While almost everyone is interested in watching Belly‘s “P.O.P. (Power of P***y)” music video featuring Blac Chyna, one of her exes does not have time for it.

Many people saw the clip as a diss to her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian, who attacked her on the Internet during an infamous rant last month.

The talented sock designer is over his baby mama and is ready to move on with his life.

Chyna’s erotic video in which she caresses her private areas was not enough to get the father of one to look back.

In the clip the Palestinian-Canadian rapper spits those lyrics with Chyna licking her lips, he said: “You were seduced by her sin / Don’t let Lucifer in /She took you for everything / You let her do it again.”

They seemed to be directed at baby Dream’s father who has spent a lot of money on the video vixen and model.

Don't be thirsty, get yourself some @fashionnova 🔥👅 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has finally realized that Chyna is not the right woman for him.

This is something that his family has tried to get in his head for years without any success.

An insider has reached out to a popular celebrity news website to explain Kardashian’s reaction.

The source explained: “Rob is totally over Blac Chyna now and has no desire to see her try to be sexy in Belly‘s “P.O.P. (Power of P***y) video. When given the opportunity to see Blac strut her stuff, Rob was like, ‘No thanks, I have been there and done that, I am over it.’ Blac has caused Rob too much grief in his life, and he is trying to move on and put their past behind him.”

The person revealed that the controversial television personality is hoping that Rob will regret putting an end to their relationship.

Their partnership could have been good for business.

The chatty insider added: “She hopes Rob realizes how good he had it with her. He messed up something that could have been huge for them.”

P.O.P. @belly 👑🐱 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

With those two, things are never truly over regardless what anonymous sources are telling the media.

They are addicted to each other in a unique kind of way, and reconciliation is still possible.