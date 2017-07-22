Rob Kardashian Returns To Social Media With Daughter Dream After Blac Chyna Legal Drama

Rob Kardashian returns to social media with a very special person, his daughter, Dream. The star took to Twitter where he shared a brand-new photo of Dream Kardashian.

In the lovely pic, Dream looked right into the camera as she sat inside a pink playpen.

Rob didn’t caption the photo, and the post serves as the Arthur George sock designer’s first original post since the whole legal drama with Blac Chyna.

Recently, Dream’s mother was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob after he went on a social media rant against her.

‘Posting pictures of Dream is not a violation of the restraining order. Mr. Kardashian was sentenced to stay away from [Blac Chyna], not to contact her, not to share intimate photos or medical information about her and not to cyber bully her,’ Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom stated.

‘We are looking forward to the next hearing to secure permanent orders against Mr. Kardashian to ensure his long term compliance.’

Rob is getting counseling, and he told family members that he is extremely regretful about his recent actions.

‘Rob did apologize to the family and had major regrets over the way he acted,’ a source recently told us. ‘He is very remorseful and upset with himself over what he did.’

According to the source, the reality star got caught up in the moment, and he acted impulsively without thinking it through.

‘There’s no excuse and he is taking responsibility. He also realizes that there could be consequences and that he won’t be able to see Dream. That is what’s most important to him and not being able to be with her is what scares him the most,’ another insider admitted.

‘He is trying to learn from this and move forward. He just wants to be a good dad and focus on that.’