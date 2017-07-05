Rob Kardashian Posts Nude Pictures Of Blac Chyna And Proves She Cheated Before She Accuses Him Of Domestic Abuse!

This morning Rob Kardashian took to social media to post some explicit pictures and slam his baby mama Blac Chyna for allegedly cheating on him. Quite a departure from the usual cute photos of daughter Dream he always posts on his personal Instagram account.

But Chyna shot back and accused the only Kardashian son of domestic violence!

The former stripper swore he beat her up before but claimed she was forced to stay quiet just because he is a Kardashian.

Several of the photos posted by the man on Instagram have been deleted.

One of them was a screenshot of a video Chyna sent him yesterday, and it allegedly featured the woman kissing another man.

‘Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of fucking me and then this dude right after. U need help,’ Rob slammed her in the caption.

Besides, Rob also accused Blac Chyna of cheating on him with yet another man and proved it by posting a picture of the man in question lounging on Chyna’s bed.

The reality TV star did not stop there.

In addition, a few other now deleted posts featured nude photos of a woman presumed to be Chyna, which he captioned with nasty allegations about her body and sex life.

If that sounds a lot like revenge porn, that’s because it probably is.

As fans of the celebrity couple probably remember, this is not the first time Rob and Chyna have ugly, very public fights.

They have been on and off from virtually the beginning of their relationship, and although people were hoping they would finally solve their differences and get married once little Dream was born, the situation has only gotten worse since then.

They were unable to keep the peace between them even if only for the sake of being good co-parents to their daughter.

What do you think of the estranged pair’s latest ugly social media feud? Who is to blame for this one?