Rob Kardashian Not Dating Jamaican TV Personality Despite Reports

The last week was full of relationship drama for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. Despite cheating allegations, the couple was not together when the mother of two was seen in bed with rapper Ferrari. Now rumors are swirling that the 30-year-old reality star has been cozying up to a new lady.

The woman, who appears in a photo with Kardashian, is Yanique Barrett. The stunning “curvy diva” posted a throwback photo of her and Rob on July 7 and since then the internet has run wild with dating assumptions.

Yanique definitely brought the attention to herself because of the timing that she chose to upload the picture, but she openly denies that anything is going on between her and Rob. The, now viral, photo is from 2016 when Rob and Chyna were actually getting along on a trip to Jamaica.

Seeing yourself as you want to be is the key to personal growth. #WednesdayWisdom #DivaWithAPurpose #YaniqueCurvyDiva💋 A post shared by Yanique 'Curvy Diva' Barrett (@yaniquecurvydiva) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Barrett has a 12-year old daughter who she doesn’t post a lot because she wants to shield her from the spotlight. The gorgeous mother has a lot going for herself; the radio and TV host also has a song out.

As they say, no publicity is bad publicity and immediately after the snapshot was put in circulation, her likes have almost doubled and plays on her song have increased largely.

Insiders say that there’s nothing going on between the two despite the reports that they have been growing closer and Rob was said to have plans to fly her to the states.

It seems that the woman has taken some notes from “Bad Girls Club” and “Basketball Wives” alum Mehgan James. There was a similar situation around a month ago when it was said that Mehgan and Rob Kardashian were dating after she posted a photo sporting his Arthur George socks on her Instagram.

Advertisement

The new father vehemently denied knowing the reality star, but by then the media had already put her center stage. Move over Kim, Rob is the new Kardashian to be seen with.