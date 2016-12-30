Rob Kardashian Leaves Hospital After Health Scare

Keeping up with all of this Kardashian drama is getting hard. In case you have not been following, here is a brief rundown of all that occurred in the past months. After Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France and had more than $10 million dollars worth of jewelry taken, her husband, Kanye West, was hospitalized for exhaustion and forced to cancel his tour. Just days before Christmas, after three years of dithering, Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian said they were finally over because their divorce had been finalized.

Immediately after, the former athlete entered rehab in fear of plunging back into drugs. In 2015, he had an overdose. Now, we are learning that Rob Kardashian has been hospitalized. According to a statement issued by the famous family, it was revealed that on Wednesday night, the sock designer checked himself to West Hills Hospital located just miles from his home in Calabasas, California.

The brief press release said the new father was suffering from complications from his recent Type 2 diabetes diagnosis. In the past Kardashian spoke about his battle with the illness saying: “I had found out I had type 2 diabetes six months before, but I stopped taking my insulin. I didn’t enjoy the routine.” He added: “I just met with Goglia, the nutritionist, and he just told me all of my numbers and I’m completely free of diabetes. That’s like the best news I’ve heard all year, literally.”

Paparazzi parked out in front the medical center spotted Rob Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, rushing to be by his side. Jenner was accompanied by her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. Moments later, Mr. Kardashian’s fiancée, Blac Chyna, was pictured entering the hospital in a panicking state. A source claimed that in the past weeks, Mr. Kardashian has been under much stress and has gone back to his old unhealthy habits.

He has been eating uncontrollably, and his weight has once more ballooned, which has affected his diabetes. Saying that Kardashian is under stress in an understatement. Days before Christmas, the reality star got into a massive fight with the mother of his baby girl. Miss Chyna was caught beating and kicking her baby daddy.

As the drama was unfolding, Kardashian took to Snapchat where he explained: “I’ve got the Christmas tree set up for Chyna and the baby, but they left me. So I get home and Chyna took the baby, took the whole nursery we built. And Chyna took everything that we built for the nursery for the baby, Dream, and she left, and she just left me alone and took the baby.”

After the altercation, the pair split and reunited on Christmas Eve. Thursday afternoon, the family gave an update saying that Kardashian has been released from the hospital after doctors discovered that he was ill because of a diabetes flare-up.