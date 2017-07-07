Rob Kardashian Is Looking After Baby Dream After His Instagram War With Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian enjoyed some quality time with his daughter Dream yesterday, and he took it to Snapchat with some cute pictures. Blac Chyna also looks to have cooled down after the whole nasty feud with Rob, since she was seen being all smiles in LA.

Rob Kardashian was, fortunately, able to turn his anger upside down, and this was all thanks to his lovely daughter, Dream Kardashian.

The sock entrepreneur took to Snapchat on July 6, and he shared a picture of his baby girl together with a cute pink piano.

Having her beautiful lashes on full display, Dream looked like she was in great spirits while bonding with her dad.

Things have been really tense between Rob and Blac Chyna after he had claimed she allegedly cheated on him multiple time with various men.

Despite the shocking allegations that were made, Chyna also seemed to put the drama behind her.

She showed off a colorful new do via social media yesterday and she was also spotted in LA with her hairstylist friend.

She later dressed amazingly for a photo shoot, and she channeled Marilyn Monroe with a platinum blonde wig.

💋 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 6, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

If we consider her recent pics, it would be very hard to tell that she’s going through some insane drama with her former flame because she looks quite happy.

Rob proved that they were having huge problems when he took to Instagram on July 5, and he accused his ex-fiancee and baby mama of cheating on him with multiple men.

He also posted several x-rated pics of Chyna, taking their Instagram feud to another level which is also very dangerous as he may be accused of revenge-porn which is illegal.

After Rob accused Chyna of sleeping with a man named Rarri True, her alleged lover clapped back.

‘SMILE😁 @blacchyna,’ he wrote alongside a pic of them laying in bed naked.

Rarri also responded to Rob’s rant about the gifts he gave to Chyna, which supposedly didn’t prevent her from cheating.

Advertisement

‘That 250k In Jewelry Ain’t mean Shit to RARRI💯 Rep Yo set 🥋 Lesson Learned Daniel Son.’ Rob also claimed she had a third side man named Menchie! Hopefully, things will soon cool down between the two of them.