Rob Kardashian Is Dating Mehgan James From ‘Bad Girls Club’ – Blac Chyna, Who? – Kris Jenner And Kim K. Are Not Happy About It: Source

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are reportedly not back together despite the recent gestures on social media that have sparked a new round of gossiping about the reality of their situation.

Thursday, the reality television star shared throwback photos of the mother of 2 when she was 14 years old.

Mr. Kardashian wrote two very touching notes in the caption section that instantly had the media posting headlines about them being a couple again.

One read: “On my first episode of Rob’s Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child. She is beautiful and gave me my first child. @blacchyna.”

Kim K.’s brother also added: “Awww look at my little Angela at 14!!!!!! Hahaha I LOVE YOU !!!! @blacchyna.”

The positive vibes coming from the former Dancing with the Stars contestant are reminiscent of what he did a few weeks ago around Mother’s Day.

Back then, he shared: “I am so Thankful for our beautiful baby girl and so Thankful for YOU and never thought I could be this happy.”

The words used were sweet, but nothing indicates that the parents of baby Dream are an item again.

A new report is throwing cold water on the reunion talks. Kardashian is now said to be dating Mehgan James, the stunner from Bad Girls Club and Basketball Wives LA

Life & Style, which broke the news, claims that James and Kardashian have been dating for close to three months and decided to keep things secret to maximize the impact.

A source told the publication: “They have been hooking up for almost three months. She is a huge Kardashian fan and really likes him.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is apparently not very happy about Rob’s new romance, maybe because Chyna, despite the chaos, has always been good for business.

The insider added: “She is known for being out of control. They are ready for him to find a kind, calm, woman, but that is not happening.”

This shocking new development will probably get covered on the family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.