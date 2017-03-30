Rob Kardashian Is Afraid Of The Next Blac Chyna Attack, Defends Tyga

Rob Kardashian is said to be shocked and even saddened by the way Blac Chyna attacked Tyga on social media on Wednesday. Mr. Kardashian told his entourage that many of the things that his baby mama said on Snapchat are not true.

The reality star said Tyga is a great father to King Cairo and has been paying child support like he is supposed to. Dream’s father stated that he saw it firsthand how Tyga is attentive to his son’s every need.

A source close to the sock designer shared: “Tyga may be a lot of things, but one thing he’s not is a bad father. Rob knows that first hand because every time King Cairo’s been with him and Chyna, Tyga would call, ask to speak to King and check up on him.”

Kris Jenner’s only son explained that he believes that Miss Chyna is having a meltdown due to their split and the cancellation of her show which is why she lashed out at Tyga.

According to the same spy, Kardashian fears that in the future Chyna might call him out on social media with fabricated postings to embarrass him and his family.

The source shared: “Chyna’s clearly going through something. Rob just hopes that he’s not the next casualty on her Snapchat hit list.”

Rumors claimed that Tyga might sue the mother of his child for defamation.

A portion of Chyna’s post read: “So imma treat u like that! Not paying Jenny ! Wow. Stop running to ur money! Telling my business about King! I bet any money ! I got more money then ur account Tyga, Michael !!! So go tell Kylie [Jenner] and Rob [Kardashian]! About our son Account!”

It is rather odd that Kardashian did not mention the fact that Chyna said Tyga cheated on Kylie Jenner with numerous people.

He also did not deny the part that said Tyga is broke and asked him for financial help.